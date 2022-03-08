Channing Tatum feels "proud" of Zoe Kravitz.

The 33-year-old actress - who plays the part of Catwoman in 'The Batman' - started dating Channing last year, and the 41-year-old actor is now his girlfriend's biggest "fan".

A source shared: "[Channing] has been telling friends how proud he is of Zoe for her role in 'The Batman' movie."

Zoe stars in the movie alongside Robert Pattinson, and it's already been a big hit at the box office, making more than $125 million in the US.

Channing is a "huge fan" of Zoe as an actress, and he loves her performance in the Matt Reeves-directed movie.

The insider told People: "He is a huge fan of her acting."

Zoe is the daughter of music star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, and she concedes that her family name has opened some doors for her in her career.

However, the Hollywood star recently insisted she's also worked hard for her own success.

Zoe said: "There was a little bit of embarrassment around what came with my last name.

"People would always assume that if I got a job, it was because of that. That was hard.

"But I was incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily. I’m not going to pretend like it didn’t help me get into the room.

"But I had to remember that I work hard, and as a child I was putting on performances in my grandparents’ house. And it had nothing to do with who my family was. It was because I loved it."

Despite this, Zoe admitted she's previously been "stung" by some of the criticism that's come her way.

But, she added: "It's dangerous to start caring about what other people are going to think, or what they do think."