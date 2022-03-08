Nicki Minaj has hit out at "fake negative" people on social media.

The 39-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to voice her frustrations, blasting "fake underwhelmed" people on the micro-blogging platform.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - wrote online: "Nothing like ppl who sit around you all the time just to be fake negative and fake underwhelmed by everything you do and say. Go live your own life and excite yourself. Keep ppl around you that make you feel like every moment you share together is magical. [magic wand emoji] (sic)"

Nicki has more than 24 million followers on Twitter and she often uses the platform to voice her views on a range of issues.

Last year, for instance, she courted controversy when she revealed her concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the side effects of the jab had been underplayed.

One of Nicki's Twitter followers initially wrote online: "Yall actin like this virus comes with no side effects make me not wanna take it even more. (sic)"

In response, Nicki said: "And that’s where they keep missing the mark. It’ll scare ppl even more. Can’t “joke” their way out of it, can’t try and make ppl look stupid, can’t say they’ve tested everyone in their country this never happened. They #DothProtestTooMuch just say everything has side effects and GO (sic)"

Nicki subsequently insisted she's not alone in having doubts about the vaccine.

The chart-topping rapper wrote on Twitter: "Missing the mark here, too. So you don’t care about the millions of ppl with reservations. Noted. [memo emoji] and the answer to that question is: at least a few ppl. Honestly. [rolling eyes emojis] (sic)"