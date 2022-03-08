Kate Winslet took last year off to "have a bit of a reset".

The 46-year-old actress - who has kids Mia, 21, Joe, 18, and Bear, eight - decided to take some time off in 2021 in order to spend more time with her family.

The Oscar-winning star explained: "I took last year off to be with my family and to recover from 'Mare of Easttown'. It was good to have a bit of a reset."

Despite this, Kate insists she still loves her job and is now "ready to throw [herself] back into it".

She told Variety: "For an actor, there's nothing as thrilling as being in a room with other actors. I am craving that again. But I've got heaps going on this year so I'm excited to get going."

Kate still has a number of ambitions she'd like to achieve in her career, including working with Dame Helen Mirren once again.

Kate previously worked with the award-winning star in 2016's 'Collateral Beauty' - and she'd love to do it again in the coming years.

She shared: "I would dearly love to work with her more intensely on something. There’s nobody quite like her. She is powerful and riveting in everything she does."

Kate has also offered some advice to up-and-coming actresses around the world.

The 'Titanic' star said: "Don’t expect the world to owe you something that you haven’t worked hard toward achieving for yourself. It won’t get handed to you on a plate.

"Just keep experimenting and practising, even if that’s just at home. Don’t act in front of a mirror. All that does is show you what your facial expressions are. But it’s more important to start from the inside. Try not to be hard on yourself if you don’t get a role you really wanted, just keep going."