Ashley Greene "developed a crush" on a 'Twilight' co-star.

The 35-year-old actress played the part of Alice Cullen in the money-spinning film franchise, and Ashley has confessed to having a crush on one of her co-stars.

Ashley - who appeared in the movies alongside Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "'Twilight' was essentially my first real job that I was on set consecutively, and separating the on-set chemistry that you have to create with real life, I wasn't quite skilled in that yet.

"It was the first time I was experiencing that, so of course, I definitely developed a crush."

Ashley refused to reveal the name of her secret crush - but she explained that she and some of her co-stars "all went out and had a really great time" during the making of the first film.

The actress added: "I think as this series progressed, it got a little more difficult.

"I think why we were probably so close is that we had hotel hangs instead, where people would play instruments, and we would drink ... We had to take care of each other sometimes."

Meanwhile, Kristen previously admitted that the 'Twilight' franchise feels "incredibly far away".

The actress starred in the movies between 2009 and 2012, and Kristen recently discovered that the movies are now available on Netflix.

She said: "I saw that it's on Netflix, and I was like, 'Oh, it's on Netflix,' like it was on there while I was looking through.

"Dude, it's weird because it feels incredibly far away and also still not that far away from me and my time in this film. I don't know, like, on one hand you're like, 'Oh, I'm old, my God, I did this five minutes ago, now it's like ten-year anniversary.' I'm like, wow, I have to go to my high school anniversary already."