Travis Scott has pledged $5 million for a series of philanthropic projects.

The 30-year-old rap star is launching Project HEAL, a long-term series of philanthropy and investment efforts, including $1 million in pledged scholarships for students at historically black colleges and universities (HBCU).

Travis - who has Stormi, four, and Wolf, four weeks, with Kylie Jenner - said: "My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life. He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big.

"It's in his spirit that we are creating projects and programmes that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible."

The Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund will grant $10,000 scholarships to seniors who have achieved academic excellence, but are struggling financially in their second semester senior year.

The overarching ambition behind the scholarship is to ensure that 100 students manage to complete their studies and achieve their potential.

Jordan Webster, Travis' sister and a student at Howard University, feels proud of her brother's philanthropic efforts.

She explained: "I know personally how deeply important my grandfather's academic legacy at HBCUs is to Travis and to my entire family - my twin brother Josh also attends an HBCU, at Prairie View A M University.

"Travis creates hope and makes a real difference to 100 of our HBCU peers who will be able to graduate without going into crushing debt. As a third generation HBCU student, I cannot be prouder to partner with Travis on the second year of this exceptional initiative."

The rap star has launched his new philanthropic efforts through his Cactus Jack Foundation, which will, in total, provide $5 million for community-based initiatives in Texas.

Travis is also seeking to address the issue of safety challenges for large-scale live events. Experts from various sectors - including event management, health, and public safety - will all be asked for their input, before a comprehensive report of recommendations is put together.

In November, ten concertgoers were killed at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Travis - who launched Astroworld with Live Nation in 2018 - was on-stage when a panic broke out and a fatal crowd crush occurred.