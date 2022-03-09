Cameron Diaz has become like a "wild animal" since quitting Hollywood.

The 49-year-old star turned her back on the movie business eight years ago, and Cameron admits the decision has transformed her life.

She explained: "I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times.

"It's hard not to, it's hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty, and I think that that's one of the biggest things, the last eight years girl … I’m like wild, I’m like a wild animal, I’m a beast."

Cameron even claimed that she never washes her face.

Asked about her beauty regime, she shared: "I don't care, literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis, like maybe not at all during the day is what I look like.

"No, no, I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face."

Cameron also doesn't bother using beauty products.

She told the 'Rule Breakers' podcast: "I’m just not in that place right now like where I put any energy.

"I mean, for me, I just really want to stay strong. That's really important. I do feel like 50 is different than 40."

Cameron hasn't starred in a movie since 'Annie' in 2014.

But the film star previously insisted that she doesn't have any regrets about walking away from her acting career.

She said: "I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago - that's a long time.

"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public.

"I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganise and choose how I want to come [back] into the world, if I decide to. I don't miss performing."