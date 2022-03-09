Sharna Burgess thinks Megan Fox is an "amazing woman".

The 36-year-old dancer has insisted she doesn't compare herself to the Hollywood actress - even though she's dating Brian Austin Green, Megan's ex-husband.

Asked how she feels following in Megan's "footsteps", Sharna explained on Instagram: "Normally I wouldn't answer these types of questions but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners x. Or to other women in general. That's because society has made out that we are a b***** and competitive gender, that we can't possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what 'she' (whoever that is to you) has. We are measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighed by anything else. (sic)"

Sharna - who is expecting her first child with Brian - subsequently heaped praise on Megan, 35.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "She is her own self and an amazing woman. As I am my own self and an amazing woman. This notion that you 'follow in the footsteps' of your partners X is dangerous. If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique one of a kind woman, don't follow in anyone's footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want. (sic)"

Sharna noted that women are "incredible, powerful creatures".

The dancer - who started dating Brian in 2020 - continued: "We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger. But helping each other, respecting each other and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift. I hope that is something you realize with time. [heart emoji] (sic)"