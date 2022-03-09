Travis Scott will "always honour" the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

The 30-year-old musician - who has Stormi, four, and Wolf, four weeks, with partner Kylie Jenner -was performing at his own festival in Houston, Texas, in November when a crowd surge left hundreds injured and 10 people dead, and he's admitted the shocking incident motivated him to establish Project HEAL, a long-term series of philanthropy and investment efforts.

He wrote on Instagram: "Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.

"While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need. My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be.

"I will always honour the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever."

The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker is hopeful the initiative will be "a catalyst for real change".

He added: "Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance. This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on. See you all so soon [black heart emojis]"

Travis has already announced Project HEAL will include $1 million in pledged scholarships for students at historically black colleges and universities (HBCU).

He said: "My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life. He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big.

"It's in his spirit that we are creating projects and programmes that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible."

The Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund will grant $10,000 scholarships to seniors who have achieved academic excellence, but are struggling financially in their second semester senior year.

The overarching ambition behind the scholarship is to ensure that 100 students manage to complete their studies and achieve their potential.