Kelly Clarkson has settled her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The 'Because of You' hitmaker, who first filed for divorce in June 2020, has agreed to pay her ex-husband $45,601 a month in child support for their two kids River, seven, and Remington, five, until they turn 18, as well as £115,000 in spousal support until January 31, 2024.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the 39-year-old singer and talk show host will also pay 45-year-old Brandon a whopping $1,326,161 as a one-off payment.

The pair have agreed to joint custody of their children, however, they will live with Kelly in Los Angeles.

It was previously reported that Brandon wanted to quit his job as a talent manager to become a full-time rancher at their Montana ranch, where he is currently residing.

However, Kelly has claimed ownership of both of their Montana properties.

Brandon will remain living at the ranch until June, but has to pay $2,000 a month to Kelly.

The 'American Idol' alum will also pay $50,000 for private air travel for their brood so that they can travel while unvaccinated to see their father.

Once River and Remmington are inoculated against the virus, which the exes have also agreed to, they will be able to travel first class.

Kelly is keeping a house in Toluca Lake, California, along with a bunch of "guns acquired prior and during the marriage" and hunting gear.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker has a selection of motors, including a pick-up truck, Ford Bronco, Ford F-250 and Porsche Cayenne, which will remain in her ownership.

The contents of another home in Tennessee are set to be sold at auction, including motorcycles and a John Deer tractor.

Kelly will keep their pets, while Brandon is getting “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses."

The former couple married in 2013.

Kelly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.