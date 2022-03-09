Xbox Cloud Gaming is to get keyboard and mouse support "soon".

At the moment, Xbox players cannot currently play games with a keyboard and mouse, only a gamepad, however, 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' head developer Jorg Neumann has confirmed the control support is in the works.

During a Q+A for the game, he said: "This is a platform level support, so it has nothing to do with us, obviously mouse/keyboard works for our sim. So the platform team is working on this, and no I can’t give a date because it’s the platform team. I don’t know their dates, but it’s coming, and we are also talking about making touch work."

Neumann believes it could be with gamers by the summer months.

He added: "I would say it’s in the next months, it’s not weeks, and it might be... I’m hoping it will be done by June or so, but I can’t ever tell. Everybody wants it, I want it, and so... it’s coming."

Formerly known as Project xCloud, Microsoft's Xbox cloud gaming service launched in November 2020.

It comes free for subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the Xbox Insider program.

In October 2021, Microsoft began rolling out testing of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox One consoles on test channels for users to play Xbox Series X/S games.