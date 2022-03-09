Erase All Kittens has designed a distribution deal with Tesco.

The online game aimed at teaching girl how to code has partnered with the British superstore which will allow coders to use to Tesco Clubcard vouchers to pay for a £9.99 annual subscription to Erase All Kittens.

A spokesperson for Tesco Clubcard said: "We’re delighted to team up with Erase All Kittens, whose work encouraging girls into coding is so vitally important in a world where digital literacy is vital to our everyday lives."

The award-winning game aims to teach young children how to "code" - a computing skill which involves teaching a computer to perform a list of customisable commands in order to create new software and apps - as they "set off on an adventure to save kittens in a magical Internet Universe."

The news of the partnership with the biggest supermarket in Britain comes just after International Women's Day (08.03.2022) and the game's cofounder co-founder Dee Saigal was keen to point out that there is still a "gender bias" that ostracises women from careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

She told TechCrunch: "There is still a huge misconception that coding and engineering are more for boys, when in fact it’s gender bias keeping women out of careers in STEM. Unless more girls and young women learn how to use technology to shape the world we live in, the gender gap will just keep growing. We’ve built Erase All Kittens to address this problem on a global scale, and we’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Tesco to inspire more girls across the U.K. to code and create.”