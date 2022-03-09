Amazon has launched an app that will allow users to have their own radio show.

The tech giant - which already runs an online megastore as well as a TV and music streaming platform - has unveiled a "live radio" app called Amp which will allow users to host their own DJ-style shows, complete with a catalogue featuring "tens of millions of licensed songs" and the ability to create playlists and play host to guest callers.

The description of the free app reads: "It’s easy to share your voice and favorite songs with the world on Amp. Decide on a show title, create a playlist, and you’re just seconds away from streaming your own radio show!"

The new app - which was reportedly in development under the name Project Mic - has also enlisted the help of rapping superstar Nicki Minaj, who will be hosting her show 'Queen Radio' on the app, and will be joined by Pusha T, singer-songwriter Tinashe, electronic artist and violinist Lindsey Stirling, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Lil Yachty, and Big Boi in bringing their own content to the new platform.

John Ciancutti, vice president of Amp, said in a statement: "Radio has always been about music and culture. But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio—spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming—with all that’s made possible by today’s technology. You’d make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. Amp makes it possible for you to grab the mic and run the airwaves. We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows."

Since the app is "still in the works", according to Amazon, users can only use the app when provided with a beta code as they make sure to "improve the experience and better serve everyone when the app officially launches."

The app itself is available to download from the U.S version of the App Store and users can and sign up for the waitlist and subscribe to the Amp Newsletter.