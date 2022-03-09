Leigh-Anne Pinnock is writing a book.

The 30-year-old singer - who has six-month-old twins with fiance Andre Gray - has a number of projects in the pipeline for when Little Mix go their separate ways after their farewell tour this year, but she is most "passionate" about the tome she is planning to write, which will focus on identity and her own experiences, expanding on the topics covered in her BBC Three documentary 'Race, Pop and Power'.

Leigh-Anne is currently negotiating with several publishing houses over the rights to her memoir.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “This is stuff she’s passionate about - it isn’t going to be an expose on life in a pop band, more an insight into her feelings about who she has become in that time, what she stands for and what she believes in.

"The reaction to her documentary really spurred Leigh-Anne to want to do more. She knows her platform can help other people too and she wants to represent as many young women like her as she can.

“This is about stepping out from a band and defining who she is going to be as an independent woman and as an artist going forwards. She’s very excited at the prospect of working on it and getting it out to fans.”

The 'Black Magic' hitmaker is said to have a "clear vision" for her life without bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

The insider added: “Leigh-Anne has a pretty clear vision of where she wants things to go after the band. She’s signed with a very established and successful management company, got a great record deal, appeared in the movie Boxing Day, alongside an all-black cast, and co-hosted the Mobo Awards — all just a few months after becoming a mum for the first time.

“She’s loved being in the band and has great memories of their experiences, but she’s definitely ready to step out on her own.”