A 'God of War' TV show is in the works.

The adaptation comes from Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby, who were behind sci-fi series 'The Expanse', and creator of the fantasy series 'The Wheel of Time', Rafe Judkins.

According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Video is in talks to acquire the rights from Sony.

Despite the huge success of the game, director Cory Barlog previously revealed that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Santa Monica, who developed the game, contemplanted axing the "annoying" protagonist, Kratos.

The mythology-based action-adventure video game franchise centres around the Spartan warrior and his quest for vengeance against the Olympian gods, and in the 2018 instalment - which was simply titled 'God of War' - he finds himself in ancient Norway with a young son named Atreus, this time taking on the gods of Norse mythology.

However, the reboot almost went down a different route entirely.

Cory said: "Early in discussion, people were saying we had to get rid of Kratos. It was like, 'He's annoying, he's done.' "

He went on to say that Kratos was always designed to be unlikeable, but some people on the development team thought it was time for him to be replaced by a brand new protagonist.

In the end, Cory got his way and was able to keep Kratos in the game because of the story he developed about the warrior's evolution and rescuing himself from his dark desires.

Despite the emotional story line with Kratos and his son Atreus, it was previously revealed the young boy almost didn't make it into the game either.

Cory said some people at Sony Santa Monica wanted to cut Atreus from the title because of budget concerns, with animators and programmers finding it difficult to "make sense of" Atreus' part in the story.

The director claimed he even wrote another version of 'God of War' without Atreus in it "as a back-up".