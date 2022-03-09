Harry Styles wanted to return to the 'psychedelic Sixties' for his collaboration with Mick Fleetwood.

The 28-year-old popstar - who launched his beauty line Pleasing at the end of 2021 - enlisted Fleetwood Mac legend Mick, 74, as the face of second edit and the collaboration came about through a "personal conversation" conversation with designer Steven Stokey-Daley.

Steven told GQ: "Dressing Mick Fleetwood came about through a personal conversation between myself, [stylist] Harry Lambert and Harry Styles. They gave me a preview of the products that have just released and they asked if I'd be up for designing a unique look for him - they had a very clear idea of what they wanted. For Harry this collaboration was all about the return to the psychedelic Sixties era."

The SS Daley founder, 26 - who first collaborated with the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker back on his first edit for the line which consisted of a range of serums, lip balms and nail polishes - explained that he had been influenced by "very British" designs and the "eccentric" nature of furniture created by David Hicks'.

He added: "I was thinking about how I could apply what I do with SS Daley to that concept. Recently I’ve been really obsessed with David Hicks' interiors - they're extremely British, and very influenced by the Sixties and Seventies, which fits with the vibe Harry wanted. Hicks uses a lot of in-your-face zebra print rugs and carpets, and so I applied the aesthetics of his eccentric furniture to the outfit."

For the latest edit, Steven has dressed Mick in a zebra print purple "pyjama-esque" outfit and the menswear designer joked he has a "thing" for dressing the "older British gentleman" in nightwear.

He said: "The zebra is purposely blown up big and is consciously skewed. In turn it could be seen as a psychedelic optical art print, again fitting in with the vibe Harry Styles wanted to achieve,” he explains. "At the time I was doing my AW/22 collection, which was based on the concept of inside-outside living, and this influenced the pyjama-esque outfit I created for Mick.

Rather subconsciously I have a thing for dressing British gentlemen in silk robes and pyjamas. We did it with Ian McKellen at the end of 2021, and now we’ve done it with Mick. Who's next?"