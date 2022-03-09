Maluma wants to give fans "power" with his new fragrance.

The 28-year-old singer - who starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the hit romcom 'Marry Me' - has created a scent called Royalty which he says is inspired by his hometown in the capital city of Colombia and as well a feeling regal.

He said: "I created a company like five or six years ago right here in Medellín because I felt I wanted to develop different types of businesses.

One of them was fragrance of course, and I wanted to call it Royalty because that's how I feel. My world is like a royalty thing. Also, I got this crown [tattoo] on my neck when I was 21 years old [which of course represents] royalty, but also love the people in my hometown Medellín gave me. I feel like the fragrance is a way to give other people the power to like they rule over their own kingdom."

The men's fragrance is described as having "a spicy opening drenched in cardamom blends with crisp pear energetic bergamot" with an "elegant combination of Madagascan vanilla beans and Florentine iris finishes" and Maluma admitted that while he was "picky" when it came to designing the scent, the whole process was "beautiful."

He told Allure: " I wanted to give to everyone and all my fans a little piece of my taste. The whole process was beautiful. I chose the way they smell with the whole team. We were in a lot of different meetings — it was kind of hard because I'm picky. But we got it, and for me, it's one of the best fragrances that I ever smelled in my life. It was a dream that I wanted to come true."

The 'Sin Contrato' singer - who has also collaborated with pop royalty Madonna as well as his fellow Colombian Shakira - also gushed at being able to call such "royalty" friends.

He said: "They're the royalty! It's great working with all of them. Like Jennifer Lopez, I call Madonna my friend. I have a good relationship with them. Anytime that I feel like I want to talk with Madonna, I just pick up my phone and call her. That's amazing."