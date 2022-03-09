Kyle Richards "can't live without" a BeautyBlender.

The 53-year-old socialite - who is known for starring on Bravo hit 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - admitted that when it comes to beauty the makeup sponge is essential and wondered how she ever managed before.

She said: "I blend concealer with a BeautyBlender. I love putting on concealer with a BeautyBlender. How did I live without the BeautyBlender? What did we put our makeup on with? It's a game-changer. I don't know anyone who doesn't use it. I don't know a makeup artist that doesn't use it. I keep it in the case so I can easily travel with it and not make a mess!"

The TV star also spoke about the importance of using facial Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray, claiming that she used to "steal" it from her sister and fellow 'RHOBH' star Kathy Hilton because it made her feel "fancy, many years ago."

Speaking during an Amazon Live session, she said: "I have used Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray forever. My sister Kathy [Hilton] used to always have this. My sister Kim [Richards] and I would steal it from her. It felt very fancy many many many years ago. This has been around forever. I love to use it when I'm flying because your skin tends to get dried out. I use it over makeup too!

I also don't know what I did before highlighter existed. It just illuminates your skin. It is great to put under your foundation. Your overall skin will have a glow to it"