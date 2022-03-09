Michael Cera's son is six months old.

The 33-year-old actor's 'Life Beth' co-star Amy Schumer accidentally let slip last week that he and his partner Nadine - who he is rumoured to have married in 2018 - had welcomed their first child into the world, and now Michael has shared some more details about the tot.

He told 'Extra': “He's just a little 6-month-old baby.”

Michael admitted watching 'Expecting Amy', his pal's behind-the-scenes look at her difficult pregnancy with son Gene, now two, while working on her comedy special, had given him more of an "appreciation" of what women go through with pregnancy and birth.

He said: “Actually, watching Amy’s documentary [‘Expecting Amy’], I was just shocked to watch it. Like, I already had a very strong appreciation… of what women go through, but, you know, you can only have a distant outsider, you know, appreciation for it.”

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress - who is married to Chris Fischer - "outed" Michael and Nadine's baby news in an interview to promote 'Life Beth'.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

Michael confirmed: "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

However, he did not give any other details at the time.

Amy also talked about her the 'Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World' star being a father when she was discussing their Hulu series.

She told Chelsea Handler on her podcast, 'Dear Chelsea': "Michael Cera plays my romantic love interest. He's married, I'm married, we both have kids."