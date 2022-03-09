Jennifer Lawrence loves watching goat videos on TikTok.

The ‘Don’t Look Up’ star keeps her scrolling to “strictly animals” on the video-sharing application and has a particular preference for “baby goats”.

Speaking to host Krista Smith on the Netflix podcast ‘Present Company’, the 31-year-old actress said: “My [TikTok] algorithm is baby goats.”

Jennifer added: It's basically just farm life, so cats, animals, farm life, a couple of recipes—but really it's pretty much strictly animals.'

The Academy Award winner - who is believed to have recently gave birth to her and husband Cooke Maroney's first child - gave a shout out to one of her favourite content creators, Rebecca Pyle, who posts as @mommyfarmer from her farm in Missouri to her two million followers.

Jennifer said: “Her goat had triplets and there was a really tiny one that we didn't think was going to make it through the night. And she did and her name is Ruthie and she is doing beautifully.'

Jennifer’s insight into her TikTok preferences comes after she spilled it was the “most used app” on her phone in January, but ruled out posting her own videos.

Jennifer said: “No! I don't make TikToks! Oh my god, can you imagine? No. No.”

In 2018, the ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ star revealed that she uses social media but as a “voyeur” because she didn't want to be using the platform publicly for "no reason".

She said: “I'm on it. But I'm a voyeur: I watch, I don't speak.

'I don't want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I'm promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won't hear from me.”