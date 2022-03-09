David and Victoria Beckham have "personally donated" £1 million to help people in Ukraine.

The former England captain launched 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund Emergency Appeal on Tuesday (08.03.22) to help people on the ground in the country following the invasion ordered by the Russian President Vladimir Putin last month and it's been revealed he and his wife kicked off the fundraiser with a hefty sum on behalf of their family.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “David and Victoria wanted to do everything they could to help UNICEF and their Emergency Appeal.

“They personally donated £1million to the fund and hope they inspire others to help out in any way they can.”

David - who began working with UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador in 2005 - shared a video in Instagram to announce the initiative, admitting he had felt "helpless" watching families be torn apart by the war.

The 46-year-old sportsman - who has Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, with Victoria - said: “Like you, I have watched the situation in Ukraine unfold with horror and disbelief. Mothers forced to flee with their children. Familes torn apart. Children pulled from their beds to become refugees overnight. With my family safe around me, I felt the helplessness we all share when faced with scenes of such despair.

"As a long time Global Goodwill Ambassador, I know how experienced UNICEF is at deploying aid in conflict situations. They have people on the frontlines as refugees pour over borders to be given shelter in neighbouring countries.

"That’s why this International Women’s Day I’m setting up an emergency appeal through my 7 Fund for UNICEF to help provide immediate aid. Victoria and I have made a donation on behalf of our foundation to kickstart the appeal.

"We would be so grateful if you would join us to help UNICEF support these innocent children. Please give what you can today."