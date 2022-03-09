Tinie Tempah is investing in an estate agency.

The 'Pass Out' hitmaker - who has shown his interest in property with his TV show 'Extraordinary Extensions' - is impressed with the service of fee-free firm Strike and their completely free house-selling service and is in the process of putting money into the business.

He said "‘The idea of selling property without the need for an “estate agent” is music to my ears. I’ve been investing in property for over 10 years and I love how Strike is innovating the Estate Agency game, by helping to put you back in charge of how you sell (or buy) your house.

"I’ve always questioned why we have to pay so much to the estate agent when that money could be spent on improving our home instead – especially as renovation is my passion when it comes to property.”

To celebrate Strike's nationwide launch, they have teamed up with Tinie to open a 'Free the Fees' cash fund to reimburse house sellers for their previous loss of estate agent fees, so they can use the money to spend on their dream home renovations and interior ideas.

The fund is open for online submissions to anyone in the UK, who must submit their dream, unique house improvement idea, and Tinie will choose the most creative to receive the full average UK estate agent fee.

He said: “I’m excited to hear what else people would’ve spent their Estate Agent fees on – like a crazy display space for the ultimate trainer collection or a unique statue of a giraffe (like me), I love seeing what levels of creativity people have when it comes to their homes. If I could’ve saved the estate agent fees for the houses I’ve sold, by now I would’ve created a full-on spa with a steam room and sauna for my home.”

To find out more or submit a claim to Strike’s Free the Fees Fund visit Strike.co.uk/free-the-fees. The Free the Fees Fund closes on 31 March.