The late Michael Jackson's former home is up for sale.

The 'Thriller' hitmaker - who died in 2009 aged 50 - rented the Las Vegas mansion for $50,000 a month in 2006, living there for around a year after returning to the US from stints in the Middle East and Ireland, and it is now up for sale for $9.5 million.

Michael was said to have been a fan of the privacy provided by the estate, which had its one-acre grounds enclosed in an 8-10 foot wall, realtors The Agency told People magazine.

Current owners Dong Xue and his wife Jeanette Zhou purchased the property for $3.1 million in 2010 and upgraded the 2,500-foot primary suite with a balcony, bringing the total space to 17,000 sq ft, an increase of 1,000 sq ft.

The house still features a dining room table and sofa that were part of the furnishings when Michael lived there, while the Roman-inspired interior also includes a theatre, ballroom and even an orchestra loft, which is accessible by a spiral staircase.

The property also features a two-way fireplace, an office unit, wet bar, additional kitchen, and custom chandeliers, while the grounds are home to a pool, spa, tennis court, sealed outdoor kitchen and a rooftop deck with stunning views.

The listing comes just over a year after the King of Pop's famous Neverland ranch in California was sold to billionaire Ron Burkle for $22 million in December 2020.

Michael had bought the estate in 1987 for $19.5 million and during the 15 years he lived there, he added features including a zoo, a train, amusement park rides and a 50-seat cinema.

Following his 2005 trial for child molestation, he began to distance himself from the property, and when it went up for sale as Sycamore Valley Ranch in 2015 for $100 million, features such as the ride had been removed.

The price was dropped multiple times before Burkle ultimately purchased the abode.