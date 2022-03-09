Jessica Brown Findlay is going through IVF treatment

Jessica Brown Findlay is going through IVF treatment.

The ‘Downton Abbey’ star proved what she was “capable of” to become a parent alongside her husband Ziggy Heath - and former ‘Harlots’ co-star - to mark International Women’s Day (08.03.22).

On a speed up video posted to Instagram of the process, the 31-year-old wrote: “IVF has made me more even aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heart break.”

Jessica added: “Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No Matter what.”

Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven’t but know what this is.”

The ‘Brave New World’ star - who married Ziggy in an intimate ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 after three years together - offered some fashion advice - acknowledging her retro top and skirt two piece - for those going through the process that sees an already fertilised egg inserted in her uterus.

Jessica quipped: “I thoroughly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing.”

She also added: “Happy International Women’s Day. We do hard things and then we go dancing”

Jessica recently shared about her “low-key” wedding, admitting she “wouldn’t change a thing” about her big day in the local church.

She said: “It was wonderful, low-key and micro. After a lockdown 30 people felt huge. I wouldn't change anything about it.'

“'We got rid of all the furniture so everyone could be spread out, and we did speeches on the stairs.”

