Gordon Ramsay has thrown his support behind David and Victoria Beckham’s charity appeal for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ star wants the couple to “keep up the incredible work” with their UNICEF fundraiser that they reportedly kicked off with a £1 million donation.

While sharing a link to the fund on his Instagram Story, the 55-year-old celebrity chef wrote: "Keep up the incredible work @davidbeckham @unicef support the children of Ukraine by donating here."

This comes after David and Victoria Beckham have "personally donated" £1 million to help people in Ukraine via the 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund Emergency Appeal, which was launched on Tuesday (08.03.22) to help people working with people fleeing the invasion ordered by the on the ground in the country following the invasion ordered by the Russian President Vladimir Putin

A source said: “David and Victoria wanted to do everything they could to help UNICEF and their Emergency Appeal.

“They personally donated £1 million to the fund and hope they inspire others to help out in any way they can.”

The former England captain - who has been doing work with UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador since 2005 - shared a video in Instagram to broadcast the scheme, saying he felt "helpless" watching lives being destroyed by the conflict.

The 46-year-old footballer - who has Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, with Victoria - said: “Like you, I have watched the situation in Ukraine unfold with horror and disbelief. Mothers forced to flee with their children. Families torn apart. Children pulled from their beds to become refugees overnight. With my family safe around me, I felt the helplessness we all share when faced with scenes of such despair.

He added: "As a long time Global Goodwill Ambassador, I know how experienced UNICEF is at deploying aid in conflict situations. They have people on the frontlines as refugees pour over borders to be given shelter in neighbouring countries.

"That’s why this International Women’s Day I’m setting up an emergency appeal through my 7 Fund for UNICEF to help provide immediate aid. Victoria and I have made a donation on behalf of our foundation to kickstart the appeal.

"We would be so grateful if you would join us to help UNICEF support these innocent children. Please give what you can today."