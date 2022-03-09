Addison Rae is "going home" for a new series.

The 21-year-old social media sensation loves her life in Los Angeles but has been pining for her roots in Louisiana, so has taken the time to reconnect with her friends and family for new Snapchat saga 'Addison Rae Goes Home'.

A trailer for the 10-episode programme shows Addison revisiting her childhood haunts and hanging out with her family and old friends.

In a voiceover, she said: "I'm Addison Rae but before I was a social media star with 80 million followers, I was just Addy from La. As in, Louisiana.

"It's been an amazing adventure but lately my heart has been calling me home. I'm back in Lafayette to reconnect with my family and friends, and revisit my roots.

"My life has changed so much in the last few years. But have I?"

The Snap Original series has been produced by Maven and the episodes will launch every other day from 12 - 30 March.

Last year, the 'He's All That' star claimed she had to work "much harder" in order to make it as an actress because of her social media fame.

She explained: "In this industry, when you come in and get labelled as one thing ... people like to keep you there. Which is understandable, and I get it, but what people don’t realise is I’ve always wanted to do acting, I’ve always wanted to do music. I’ve always wanted to do all these other things that they didn’t really get to see or know, because I just started being known when I was 19 years old.

"People haven’t really seen the background, or the classes I used to take and things like that. So I try to tell myself, ‘You have to work that much harder to get people to take you seriously.' "

Subscribe to 'Addison Rae Goes Home' at https://www.snapchat.com/discover/Addison_Rae_Goes_Home/0796979951