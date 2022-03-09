Nicole Appleton is “thrilled” to be joining Magic Radio.

The former All Saints member will present three weeks' worth of Sunday shows about women in music that will kick off this week (13.03.22) with a special about girl groups.

The 47-year-old pop star said: "I am thrilled to be joining Magic Radio for three special radio shows starting from this Sunday. I listen to Magic Radio every single morning, it's my favourite station to start the day with, and I've always wanted to do my own radio show so I'm really excited! I can't wait to play some big songs to wind down your weekends."

The week after (20.03.22) will focus on legendary artists such as Whitney Houston, Cher and Celine Dion. The third - and final - week will explore the best of 90s female solo singers, including Madonna, Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera.

Recently, Nicole took part in the Magic Radio feature ‘Memory Lane’, and gave some insider insight into some of the looks she and her bandmates - her sister Natalie, Simone Rainford and Melanie Blatt - sported back in their 90s heyday “with no stylist”.

Nicole said: “Talking about fashion we actually had no stylist. We actually wore our own clothes all the time in the beginning of All Saints... Those trainers have come back in fashion, and I wish I still had them, as I remember showing my son, he is like mum I am wearing these and I was like I wore them 20 years ago."

The ‘Pure Shores’ hitmaker looked back about her friendship with ‘This Morning’ presenter Holly Willoughby, which makes them both “better people”.

Nicole said: "They have been friends for decades you know a lot of them, and it is like you just kind of grow together, we are kind of still in that same unit. You still have your girlfriends even though you've got families and you do your own thing, and you have your own jobs, but we still have time for each other, and I think that makes us such better people because we are there for each other. It is wonderful, it really is."