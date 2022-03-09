Renée Zellweger walked half a mile in the rain to the 2020 Oscars.

The 52-year-old star scooped a Best Actress Academy Award at the ceremony two years ago for her portrayal of Judy Garland in movie 'Judy', and she has now told how she prepared for the ceremony by walking to help keep her "grounded".

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show', she told host Jimmy Fallon: "I want to be grounded when I go in. I just want to get in touch with my family, talk to my mom and dad and my brother and do things that keep you grounded before you go in.

"So I have a couple of rituals and things that I like to do before I go. I like to walk. I don't like to get in the car with the long limo ride."

The shocked talk show host asked the actress to clarify that she sometimes walks to award shows, and Renée admitted the 2020 Oscars trek was particularly difficult because "the only hotel room that was available was a half a mile away".

The star joked that during her walk to the Oscars she was wearing heels taller than the ones she had on for her appearance on 'The Tonight Show' that night.

On her walk, she added: "I don't recommend it. But it is a good exercise for keeping you grounded. It was raining that night so I was extra grounded when I got there."

Speaking about why she prefers to walk to award shows, she said: "I don't like getting out and it's all crazy and people screaming and stuff, so I sneak in.

"All the people come out and they stand and they're looking at the red carpet, so I come in behind all the people. Yeah, I sneak in behind all of them."