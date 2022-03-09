Taylor Swift and Adele lead the list of nominees for this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The 32-year-old star and Adele, 33, have both received four nominations each for the upcoming awards show, which is being held in Santa Monica on April 9.

Taylor has been nominated in the Favourite Female Artist, Favourite Song and twice in the Favourite Album categories.

Adele, on the other hand, has received nods in the Favourite Female Artist, Favourite Global Music Star, Favourite Song and Favourite Album categories.

Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo - who released her debut album, 'SOUR', in May 2021 - has received her first-ever nomination for the Kids’ Choice Awards.

The 19-year-old singer has been nominated for the Favourite Female TV Star, Favourite Global Music Star and Favourite Breakout Artist awards.

Rap star Saweetie is also another first-time nominee for the upcoming ceremony.

The 'Best Friend' hitmaker has been nominated for the Favourite Music Collaboration and Favourite Breakout Artist accolades.

Meanwhile, the Favourite Movie Actor award will be handed to one of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena, LeBron James, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland or Vin Diesel.

And in the female category, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Zendaya, Emily Blunt, Camila Cabello and Angelina Jolie have all been nominated for the Favourite Movie Actress gong.

Elsewhere, Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, 'Kids Diana Show', Lexi Rivera and 'Miranda Sings' are competing for the Favourite Female Creator prize.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is being held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica next month. And the in-person ceremony will be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Full list of nominees:

Favourite Kids TV Show:

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

Favourite Family TV Show:

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

Favourite Reality Show:

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

America’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Wipeout

Favourite Cartoon:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favourite Female TV Star (Kids):

Havan Flores

Malia Baker

Olivia Rodrigo

Raven-Symone

Sofia Wylie

That Girl Lay Lay

Favourite Male TV Star (Kids):

Bryce Gheisar

Cooper Barnes

Joshua Bassett

Luca Luhan

Raphael Alejandro

Young Dylan

Favourite Female TV Star (Family):

Elizabeth Olsen

Hailee Steinfeld

Mary Mouser

Miranda Cosgrove

Peyton List

Yara Shahidi

Favourite Male TV Star (Family)

Iain Armitage

Jeremy Renner

Jerry Trainor

Nathan Kress

Ralph Macchio

Tom Hiddleston

Favourite Movie:

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Jerry: The Movie

Favourite Movie Actress:

Angelina Jolie

Camila Cabello

Emily Blunt

Emma Stone

Scarlett Johansson

Zendaya

Favourite Movie Actor:

Dwayne Johnson

John Cena

LeBron James

Ryan Reynolds

Tom Holland

Vin Diesel

Favourite Animated Movie:

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

Disney’s Encanto

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie:

Awkwafina

Charlize Theron

Keanu Reeves

Reese Witherspoon

Scarlett Johansson

Tom Kenny

Favourite Female Artist:

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favourite Male Artist:

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favourite Music Group:

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

Favourite Music Collaboration:

Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello Jonas Brothers

Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd Ariana Grande

STAY – The Kid LaROI Justin Bieber

Favourite Global Music Star:

Adele

Camilo

Tones and I

Tems

BTS

Rosalía

Olivia Rodrigo

Favourite Song:

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me – Adele

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Take My Breath – The Weeknd

Up – Cardi B

Favourite Breakout Artist:

Chloe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

Favourite Album:

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Justice – Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

Favourite Male Creator:

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

Favourite Female Creator:

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

Favourite Female Sports Star:

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Favourite Male Sports Star:

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

Favourite Video Game:

Brookhaven

Minecraft

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars