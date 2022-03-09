Taylor Swift and Adele lead the list of nominees for this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
The 32-year-old star and Adele, 33, have both received four nominations each for the upcoming awards show, which is being held in Santa Monica on April 9.
Taylor has been nominated in the Favourite Female Artist, Favourite Song and twice in the Favourite Album categories.
Adele, on the other hand, has received nods in the Favourite Female Artist, Favourite Global Music Star, Favourite Song and Favourite Album categories.
Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo - who released her debut album, 'SOUR', in May 2021 - has received her first-ever nomination for the Kids’ Choice Awards.
The 19-year-old singer has been nominated for the Favourite Female TV Star, Favourite Global Music Star and Favourite Breakout Artist awards.
Rap star Saweetie is also another first-time nominee for the upcoming ceremony.
The 'Best Friend' hitmaker has been nominated for the Favourite Music Collaboration and Favourite Breakout Artist accolades.
Meanwhile, the Favourite Movie Actor award will be handed to one of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena, LeBron James, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland or Vin Diesel.
And in the female category, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Zendaya, Emily Blunt, Camila Cabello and Angelina Jolie have all been nominated for the Favourite Movie Actress gong.
Elsewhere, Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, 'Kids Diana Show', Lexi Rivera and 'Miranda Sings' are competing for the Favourite Female Creator prize.
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is being held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica next month. And the in-person ceremony will be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski.
Full list of nominees:
Favourite Kids TV Show:
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven’s Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club
Favourite Family TV Show:
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Marvel Studios’ Loki
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon
Favourite Reality Show:
American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
America’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
Wipeout
Favourite Cartoon:
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
Favourite Female TV Star (Kids):
Havan Flores
Malia Baker
Olivia Rodrigo
Raven-Symone
Sofia Wylie
That Girl Lay Lay
Favourite Male TV Star (Kids):
Bryce Gheisar
Cooper Barnes
Joshua Bassett
Luca Luhan
Raphael Alejandro
Young Dylan
Favourite Female TV Star (Family):
Elizabeth Olsen
Hailee Steinfeld
Mary Mouser
Miranda Cosgrove
Peyton List
Yara Shahidi
Favourite Male TV Star (Family)
Iain Armitage
Jeremy Renner
Jerry Trainor
Nathan Kress
Ralph Macchio
Tom Hiddleston
Favourite Movie:
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Disney’s Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Jerry: The Movie
Favourite Movie Actress:
Angelina Jolie
Camila Cabello
Emily Blunt
Emma Stone
Scarlett Johansson
Zendaya
Favourite Movie Actor:
Dwayne Johnson
John Cena
LeBron James
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Holland
Vin Diesel
Favourite Animated Movie:
Disney and Pixar’s Luca
Disney’s Encanto
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie:
Awkwafina
Charlize Theron
Keanu Reeves
Reese Witherspoon
Scarlett Johansson
Tom Kenny
Favourite Female Artist:
Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favourite Male Artist:
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Favourite Music Group:
Black Eyed Peas
BTS
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
Favourite Music Collaboration:
Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello Jonas Brothers
Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
Save Your Tears – The Weeknd Ariana Grande
STAY – The Kid LaROI Justin Bieber
Favourite Global Music Star:
Adele
Camilo
Tones and I
Tems
BTS
Rosalía
Olivia Rodrigo
Favourite Song:
All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me – Adele
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Take My Breath – The Weeknd
Up – Cardi B
Favourite Breakout Artist:
Chloe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
Favourite Album:
30 – Adele
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Justice – Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
Favourite Male Creator:
Austin Creed
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World
Spencer X
Unspeakable
Favourite Female Creator:
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings
Favourite Female Sports Star:
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Favourite Male Sports Star:
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
Favourite Video Game:
Brookhaven
Minecraft
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars