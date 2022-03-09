Kris Jenner knew her family had something "very special" when they launched 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

The 66-year-old socialite and her family became global stars on the back of their hit reality series - which launched in 2007 - and Kris soon turned their family name into a money-spinning brand.

She explained: "I realised really quickly that we had something, and it was very special.

"Once we knew it was a hit, that’s when you put on a more creative hat and you start to think, ‘Oh, I see where this might be going. Maybe we should do something a little more outside the box and use this show as an amazing platform.’ And that’s what we did."

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' ended in 2021, after 20 season on the air.

But their latest show - 'The Kardashians' - is set to premiere on Hulu in April, and Kris is excited for the new adventure.

Asked about the decision to switch TV networks, Kris told Variety: "Well, money always matters. I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore."

Khloe Kardashian is also excited to be making the switch.

The 37-year-old star admitted that money was one of the motivations behind the move, but she also noted that "not all money is good money".

Khloe reflected: "[Money] definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment.

"We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us."