Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are "testing the waters".

The 30-year-old actress and Aaron, 38, were spotted together over the weekend, and although they've not officially rekindled their romance, they are said to be exploring the idea.

The insider explained: "She's not wearing the engagement ring. They are testing the waters."

Aaron has spent lots of time with his ex-fiancee since the NFL season ended in February.

And the celebrity duo have always remained on friendly terms, despite calling off their engagement.

The source told E! News: "Since he's been off they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out. They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens."

The sports star and Shailene were spotted together at the wedding of Aaron's teammate, David Bakhtiari, in Montecito, California, over the weekend.

An insider subsequently said: "During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck.

"On the way to the reception the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom."

Meanwhile, Aaron previously thanked Shailene for showing him "unconditional love".

The Green Bay Packers star gushed over his ex-fiancee and thanked her for letting him be a part of her life.

In a lengthy post on social media, he wrote: "Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

Aaron then said of the 'Big Little Lies' star: "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. (sic)"