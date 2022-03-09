Lauren Jauregui launches a podcast about mental health

Lauren Jauregui is launching a new podcast about mental health.

The 25-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part for Fifth Harmony - has revealed via social media that 'Attunement' will "strengthen care for mind, body and spirit".

Lauren wrote on Instagram: "I finally started a podcast. [stars emojis] Attunement is an empowering space where love meets through reflection and honesty. For so long, I wanted to embrace the process of my own growth, my path to healing and the connections that guide me.

"Launching a podcast was my way of being able to connect with the most brilliant minds I have encountered throughout my journey here on Earth. These conversations thread life moments; where we’ve been, where we’re headed and the in-between. Attunement offers a vision of a new Earth. A life long quest to care for mind, body and spirit. A dais where we can exist as we are and where we allow contrast and nuance to heal us. (sic)"

Lauren - who released her long-awaited debut solo EP, 'Prelude', in November - previously revealed that creating music helps her to "make sense of life".

The 'Work from Home' hitmaker explained: "Art is my catharsis. Art is the way that I make sense of life, what I'm feeling, and what I'm experiencing.

"One of those things that I was going through a lot of in [Fifth Harmony] and outside of the group was anxiety and depression, which I found stemmed majorly from just this inner conflict that I had with deservability. Like deserving to feel safe, deserving to feel taken care of, deserving a trustworthy team that isn't going to do something behind my back."

