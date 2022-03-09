Kim Kardashian believes in "championing publicly and criticising privately".

The 41-year-old star has publicly feuded with her estranged husband Kanye West over recent weeks, but Kim actually wishes they were able to keep their issues away from the spotlight.

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - explained: "Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy.

"But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticising privately. I don’t think I would ever criticise the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good."

Kim - who is now dating comedian Pete Davidson - is launching a new reality series on Hulu, called 'The Kardashians'.

But the TV star insisted she will always be "really respectful of what the kids will see".

Speaking to Variety, Kim added: "The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive.

"I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better."

Meanwhile, Kanye recently apologised for "harassing" Kim on social media.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker - who has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - deleted all of his recent posts about his estranged wife and said he was "learning in real time".

Alongside a photo of himself on stage, Kanye wrote: "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. (sic)"