The first human to receive a pig heart transplant has died.

David Bennett underwent the first-ever pig heart transplant at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on January 7 - but it's now been confirmed that he passed away on Tuesday (08.03.22) afternoon, at the age of 57.

A hospital spokeswoman told the New York Times newspaper: "There was no obvious cause identified at the time of his death."

Bennett suffered from severe heart disease, but was ineligible for a human transplant.

Physicians plan to conduct a detailed examination into his death, and Dr Bartley Griffith - the surgeon who performed the ground-breaking transplant - has confessed to being "devastated" by the news.

He explained to the publication: "He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end.

"Mr. Bennett became known by millions of people around the world for his courage and steadfast will to live."

Despite his passing, Bennet's family have praised the efforts of the hospital.

The family also hope that his story will be the "beginning of hope and not the end".

In a statement released by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr said: "We are grateful for every innovative moment, every crazy dream, every sleepless night that went into this historic effort. We hope this story can be the beginning of hope and not the end."

Meanwhile, Dr Griffith previously claimed that the surgery would bring the world "one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis".

At the moment, 17 people die every day in the US while waiting for a transplant.