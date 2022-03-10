Benji Madden taught Cameron Diaz to "value [herself] a lot more".

The 49-year-old actress - who has Raddix, two, with the music star - has heaped praise on her husband, admitting he's helped her to feel better than ever.

Cameron shared: "He's really taught me to value myself a lot more."

The 'Charlie's Angels' star has been surprised by Benji's impact on her life, as she was receiving "so much validation elsewhere and in all these other ways" before they started dating.

Cameron - who tied the knot in 2015 - told the 'Rule Breakers' podcast: "With our marriage, I learned how to really go all in. You know what I mean? ... Nothing else comes before this. It's not hard to do, because it's the most valuable thing I have."

The blonde beauty hasn't appeared in a movie in almost a decade. And in spite of everything she's achieved in her career, she'll always make her family her number-one priority.

Cameron said: "We know that, no matter what, we can just go and be just a family anywhere, and we're fine. We don't need any of the things that we have, other than each other."

Cameron also hailed her husband as the "best dad ever".

She shared: "He's hilarious and he's so funny. And he's the best dad ever. I could cry, because he's just the best."

The Hollywood star has relished the challenge of motherhood over recent years.

Cameron has taken a step back from acting and she has loved spending time with her daughter.

A source previously explained: "Cameron is enjoying her time away from the action, and spending it with her husband and baby Raddix.

"Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break."