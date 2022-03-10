Heath Freeman died from an accidental overdose.

The late 'Bones' actor passed away aged 41 in November, and a medical examiner's report has found he had the likes of cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam (generic Xanax) in his system.

According to TMZ, the Travis County Medical Examiner says Heath was found unresponsive in bed and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is listed as an accident.

Heath was found at his home in Austin, Texas, in November, and Joe S. Montifiore, the manager for the late star - who played serial killer Howard Epps in Fox comedy-drama series 'Bones' - confirmed his client's passing.

He said in a statement at the time: "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman.

"A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.

"His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career.

"His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever.

"May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

The actor is also known for starring as Benjamin Frank in 'NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service', and he appeared as Gavin Dillon in TV series 'Raising the Bar' between 2008 and 2009, as well as starring in an episode of 'ER' in 2001.

More recently, he shot drama movie 'Devil's Fruit', which is currently in post-production and also stars Yuliya Snigir and Lydia Hearst.