Prince William is unable to attend the BAFTAs for the second year running.

The Duke of Cambridge and BAFTA President had to skip last year's virtual event amid the COVID-19 pandemic following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip, and will only appear via a pre-recorded message when the ceremony returns to the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday (13.03.22) due to "diary constraints".

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Prince William is always a huge draw, not least as it's the first year back in person after the pandemic."

"But BAFTA were told that diary constraints precluded him from attending in person this year."

A BAFTA spokesperson confirmed: "We're delighted that BAFTA president The Duke of Cambridge will be participating in the EE BAFTA Film Awards via a pre-recorded video message.

"Due to diary constraints, he is not able to attend in person this year."

The event is one of the UK's biggest annual awards ceremonies and the second in line to the throne was set to speak about the resilience of the British film industry amid the coronavirus pandemic at the 2021 event.

Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, was BAFTA’s first-ever president, between 1959 and 1965, and he continued to support the organisation throughout his life.

BAFTA said in a statement at the time: "We are deeply saddened by the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, whose close association with the Academy spanned over 60 years.

"HRH The Duke of Edinburgh became the organisation's first president in 1959, one year after the British Film Academy and the Guild of Television Producers and Directors merged to create the Society of Film and Television Arts, a forerunner of BAFTA. The Duke represented the Society until 1965 and presented awards at ceremonies during this period.

"The Duke occupies a special place in the Academy’s history and will be missed enormously.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy."

Rebel Wilson is set to host this weekend's EE British Academy Film Awards.