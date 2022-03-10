Robbie Williams is "terrified" of dying after the passing of his friend Shane Warne.

The 48-year-old singer admits that he has been left contemplating his own mortality after the sudden death of the Australian cricket legend – who died at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand last week.

Robbie told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper: "His passing has inspired me to think about life in a different way – and the fragility of life is terrifying."

The former Take That star admits that he had long admired Shane, who is widely regarded as one of the finest cricketers in history.

Robbie said: "If you don't love Shane Warne, you're an a*******."

The 'Angels' hitmaker – who has previously battled with drug and alcohol addiction – says the deaths of several of his music peers and his own health issues forced him to change his lifestyle.

He said: "The health is good; really good. It takes an awful lot to change my lifestyle, to be scared into the right actions. What does it take to actually change?

"Oh, nearly dying. That will do it. The big plus point of last year to me was steering myself into the right behaviour and looking after myself so now it's yoga, meditation, Pilates."

Robbie admitted that the passing of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, who drowned to death in a tragic accident in 2018 aged 46, also served as a warning.

Speaking about the late 'Linger' hitmaker, he said: "And then you wake up and see the news about Dolores, such a tremendously gifted singer and artist. It just doesn't feel like something that has actually happened. And it's happening more and more. And more and more it is confusing to me where I wonder what's happening to my world and how I am at this age now where it's going to keep happening to people I know and love."