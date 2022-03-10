Google has signed a multi-billion dollar security deal

The web-search giant - which offer users a Cloud service for storing data - has boosted user security by purchasing cyber defense and response company Mandiant for $5.4bn, in what has been reported to be its "biggest ever" deal.

In a blog post, Google announced: "Google LLC announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mandiant, Inc., a leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, for $23.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud.

Today, organizations are facing cybersecurity challenges that have accelerated in frequency, severity and diversity, creating a global security imperative. To address these risks, enterprises need to be able to detect and respond to adversaries quickly; analyze and automate threat intelligence to scale threat detection across organizations; orchestrate and automate remediation; validate their protection against known threats; and visualize their IT environment in order to identify and simulate new threats. "

The post went on to claim that their cloud service is a "new way" to approach security matters and will assist various organisations in "protecting themselves" whilst also pioneering a "digital transformation."

It continued: "The cloud represents a new way to change the security paradigm by helping organizations address and protect themselves against entire classes of cyber threats, while also rapidly accelerating digital transformation."

Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant, added that there has "never been a more critical time" in keeping users safe and noted that he was "thrilled" to be joining the tech giant as they work together to deliver "expertise."

He said: "There has never been a more critical time in cybersecurity. Since our founding in 2004, Mandiant’s mission has been to combat cyber attacks and protect our customers from the latest threats."