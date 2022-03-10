Amazon Web Service has blocked shipping and new accounts from Russia and Belarus.

The tech giant subsidiary - which provides on-demand cloud computing platforms to individuals and businesses such as online shops - made the decision to block new accounts attempting to sign up from Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on Ukraine at the end of last month.

In a blog post, AWS said: "Given the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine, we’ve taken additional actions in the region. We’ve suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and we will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers. We are also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, and we will no longer be taking orders for New World, which is the only video game we sell directly in Russia."

The post went on to point out that "unlike" its rivals,AWS has a "long standing policy" which forbids them from doing business from the Russian goverment to start with.

The post continued: "Unlike other U.S. technology providers, AWS has no data centers, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government. We have also stopped allowing new sign-ups for AWS in Russia and Belarus.

Given the current events and the uncertainty and lack of credit available in Russia right now, we’re not accepting new Russian AWS customers at this moment"

The news comes just days after Ukrainian deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorovbegged begged AWS to suspend their service in Russia via an open letter posted to Twitter.

On Sunday (06.03.2022), he wrote: "Suspending the provision of AWS services in the Russian Federation will support a global united motion of many governments and businesses who have chosen long-term stability and growth over potential temporary profit losses."