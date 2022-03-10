Josh Peck has become the latest star to join 'Oppenheimer'.

The 'Drake and Josh' actor has been added to the all-star ensemble of Christopher Nolan's World War II epic, which is set to be released in July 2023.

Josh will portray Kenneth Bainbridge, a scientist who was involved in the Manhattan Project – the code name for America's effort to develop nuclear weapons during the conflict.

Cillian Murphy heads the cast as J. Robert Oppenheimer – the physicist whose contribution led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

He is joined by a range of stars including Emily Blunt as biologist and botanist Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as the Manhattan Project director Leslie Groves Jr. and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission.

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Hartnett and Sir Kenneth Branagh are all starring in the movie.

In addition to directing, Nolan is adapting the script from the award-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Cillian recently admitted that playing Oppenheimer felt both "immense" and "terrifying" but he enjoys the challenge of playing difficult roles.

The 45-year-old star said: "It does feel immense and it feels terrifying but if I felt it was easy, I wouldn’t be interested. I do get nervous, anxious and insecure, but then you go, ‘F*** it. I’ve been doing it for 25 years and I have done it before. So just keep going.'"