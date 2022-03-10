Amy Schumer got liposuction because she was "tired" of her appearance.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star has insisted she didn't go under the knife because she felt she needed to be "hot" as a celebrity, but for her own personal body image woes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror."

The 40-year-old actress decided to have fat removal surgery after having her uterus and appendix removed to help with her endometriosis, and she wanted to be straight-up with her fans.

She said: “Everybody on camera is doing this s***, I just wanted to be real about it."

Amy initially thought it was a "crazy” idea but was motivated to go through it after hitting her 40s and giving birth to her and her husband’s Chris Fischer's two-year-old son Gene via cesarean.

Appearing on Chelsea Handler’s ‘Dear Chelsea’ podcast, the comic said recently: "I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything."

Amy - who had her uterus and appendix removed in September- is “feeling really good” after having both procedures.

She said: "I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good."

The 'Snatched' star first shared she underwent liposuction in January but talking to the ‘Chelsea Lately’ star was the first time she detailed her experience.

Amy - who is known for her body-positive jokes - said: "I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery.

"It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it."