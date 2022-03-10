Andrew Garfield burst into tears as he was honoured with the Spotlight Award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The 38-year-old actor was bestowed with the top prize at the ceremony at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Wednesday night (09.03.22) and admitted he was "angry and so upset" because he didn't intend to get emotional in front of the audience.

After being introduced on stage by his ' tick, tick... BOOM!' co-star Judith Light, he said: "I'm so angry, so upset. I wasn't supposed to cry this evening, and Judith just made me do that.

"I'm so surprisingly overwhelmed and touched to be in this room with my community and so many collaborators that I love and I value and I'm just so grateful to know.

"To be honoured by the angel on Earth that is Judith Light is a moment that will keep me going for the next 30 years."

Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, said: “Andrew Garfield’s history with costume design has transcended genre.

“A tech giant, a decorated soldier, a superhero and now, with his performances in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and 'tick, tick…BOOM!', he has proven that he can do, and wear, just about anything.”

The accolade was handed to the 'Amazing Spider-Man' star for his "enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design."

'Dune', 'Coming 2 America' and 'Cruella' were among the top film winners of the night, taking home the awards for Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film, Contemporary Film and Period Film, respectively.