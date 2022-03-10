Bob Saget's widow has marked two months since the passing of the actor.

The 'Full House' star was found dead in his Orlando hotel room in January, aged 65, and Kelly Rizzo has admitted she's finding it hard navigating the "very weird new universe" without her late spouse in it.

Alongside a snap of the pair, she wrote on Instagram: "Two whole months. I've experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time.

"You count the weeks, and the months, they're strange and surreal milestones.

"How can it be 2 months without you??

"But also it feels like yesterday you were here — and it still also feels like you never left?"

She concluded: "I like to say it's all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey."

Kelly previously admitted she feels "robbed of time" following Bob's death.

The Eat Travel Rock blogger - who met the late star in 2015 and married him three years later - wrote on Instagram: "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.

"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever.

"I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you. (sic)"

Kelly has "no regrets" about their relationship and is grateful she and Bob - who has three adult daughters from his marriage to Sherri Kramer - were always open about their feelings for each other.

She added: "Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."