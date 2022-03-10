Dylan O'Brien didn't want to be a part of the 'Teen Wolf' movie.

The 30-year-old star played Stiles Stilinski in the MTV supernatural TV series but will not be involved in the big screen revival as he chose not to revisit the role.

Speaking to Variety, Dylan said: "It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it.

"The show couldn't be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me."

Dylan admits that he was approached to star in the movie – which will see the return of original cast members Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed - but things "happened very fast" and he ultimately made the decision not to feature in the project.

He said: "It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show.

"Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there."

Despite his absence, Dylan expressed home that the film performs well.

The 'Maze Runner' star said: "I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f****** kicks a**, but I'm not going to be in it."

Tyler played Scott McCall in the original series and is looking forward to playing an older version of his alter ego.

He said: "I think what I'm most excited for is to see them age. We were in high school for what seemed like 10 years. I'm excited to see them age and get out of high school.

"High school was such a character in itself on the show, so I'm excited to see how it's going to be without that sort of character of a school involved. It will be interesting."