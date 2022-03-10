Mally Roncal was "pushed" into being a celebrity makeup artist.

The 50-year-old beauty entrepreneur - whose client list boasts stars such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna as well as Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie and Maggie Gyllenhaal - admitted that she only decided to work with celebrities after her agent spotted potential.

She said: "I didn't start out wanting to be a celebrity makeup artist, but it just kind of happened because my agent kind of pushed me that way. He was like, 'You're like a cup of coffee in the morning. Celebrities need that. They need that lift, that push, that cheerleader. You're like a mom, yet you're [like] a drag queen."

The Mally Beauty founder has also appeared as a beauty expert on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' and 'The Wendy Williams Show' explained that - unlike other makeup artists -she has never been afraid to share her secrets with others.

She told Allure: "I've always been the one to want to put out my secrets or my tips or how to do things. I used to do a lot of photoshoots, and we would do those, like, Vanity Fair covers, and 10 celebrities would come up to shoot. Some makeup artists were very secretive, and they would put up the screen so no one could see what they were doing. I was always that makeup artist that was like, 'Come on, let's party.' And I would do my client in front of everybody. Then I'd grab the photo assistant and be like, 'Here, I'll show you how to do it on you.' I've always been that person."