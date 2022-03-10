Paris Hilton has launched a sunglasses line.

The 41-year-old socialite is so "obsessed" with sunglasses and wears them at any time of day or night so felt inspired to launch a 12-piece collection of Y2K-inspired styles inspired by her reality TV heyday in the 2000s.

She told ELLE US: "Well, as everyone knows, I’m obsessed with sunglasses. I wear them all the time, even at night. Sometimes, when I’m walking out of a club and there are cameras or flashes, or if I’m taking a million selfies, it’s just better to have sunglasses on. When you wear sunglasses, you always look perfect."

The former 'Simple Life' star - who has collaborated with Quay Sunglasses as well as non-profit organisation Project Glimmer to create the collection - went on to explain that working with a female-driven brand has helped her reach her goal of "empowering women."

She said: "Collaborating with a brand that is both led by women, and has such a strong emphasis on empowering women, all while being able to give back with them to a charity like Project Glimmer is exactly what I aim to do. These frames give you that extra confidence to ‘sliv’ your best life and go after your wildest dreams. The entire collection...loves it!"

The sunglasses range comes in a variety of styles, including a 'Wanna Party' collection design with lightweight metal arms and adjustable notepads while the Y2K range So Serious comes in three variations as 'Check Print/Brown' ,' Yellow/Smoke' and 'Black/Smoke.'

The collection starts $55 and is available from https://www.quayaustralia.co.uk/.