Jasmine Fares "struggled"to find casual clothes that would fit her religious needs.

The 26-year-old social media star - who follows the Muslim religion and has almost one million followers on TikTok with husband Dawoud Harb as well as half a million on her own fashion-based Instagram - believes that there is a "lack of modest fashion" for her style on the British high-street and decided to launch her FARES! brand to "solve the problem."

She said: " I think what we lack in the modest fashion industry is the typical H M and Zara type of designs but catered to a Muslim dresser, a modest dresser. I struggled to find pieces that were just casual wear that also fit my modest needs. I wanted to create a brand that solved the problem I faced for so long. I wanted to create a brand that was your go-to brand for your essential basics, for your minimal design clothing, things that are timeless in your wardrobe."

Jasmine then went on to reveal that her most "special" design from her FARES! collection is that of a blazer, which she initially designed back in school.

She told Fashion Magazine: "The most special item to me would probably be the asymmetric blazer that I actually designed in high school. I knew that one day if I ever had a brand, that would be a piece that I wanted to release. When I was able to bring that original design to life, it was one of the coolest things ever because it’s something that I’ve always imagined in my head. It was a really full-circle moment."

The influencer also revealed that there is a lot to come for her new brand, including a collection to celebrate the Muslim festival of Ramadan later this year.

She said: "We have a Ramadan collection, a summer collection, and with long Canadian winters, we always have multiple drops then too. We have a lot planned for FARES! Within the first year of growing this business, it’s a lot of trial and error."