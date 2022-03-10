Roman Abramovich's attempt to sell Chelsea FC has been halted after the billionaire was sanctioned by the UK government.

The Russian oligarch put the Premier League club up for sale last week after the threat of sanctions were raised following his homeland's invasion of Ukraine. The businessman is said to be closed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich's assets have now been frozen and the sanctions mean that the club cannot sell further match tickets.

The sanctions are intended to prevent Abramovich from making money from the team.

The UK government has issued a special licence that will allow Chelsea's fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket-holders to attend games.

Chelsea will be unable to buy or sell players while the sanctions are imposed on Abramovich and the club's merchandise shop will be shut.

A government statement said: "Given the significant impact that today's sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football-related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

Nadine Dorries, the minister for Sport and Culture, tweeted: "I know this brings some uncertainty, but the Government will work with the league clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them."