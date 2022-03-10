Shane Warne's body has arrived back in Australia.

The cricket icon suddenly died last week aged 52 after a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand with friends last week.

A private jet carrying Warne's body touched down at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne on Thursday (10.03.22) and the charter flight was moved into a private hanger.

Fans and friends of the sporting legend, including Warne's personal assistant Helen Nolan, were at the airport to greet the private plane.

Warne's coffin was draped in the flag of Australia in a fitting tribute to a man who took 708 test wickets for his country.

An autopsy that took place following Warne's passing confirmed that the cricketer died from natural causes.

Thai deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement: "Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural.

"Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."

Shane's parents Keith and Brigitte Warne expressed their devastation at the sudden passing of their son.

The pair said in a statement: "The night of the 4th of March 2022 is when a never-ending nightmare began for our family, for that is the date we lost our much loved and admired son, father, brother and Uncle, Shane Keith Warne, a tragedy we will never come to terms with.

"To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable, hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief."