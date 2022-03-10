Peter Andre has been reunited with his unwell mother after two years apart.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker was overjoyed to be with mum Thea in Australia after the COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented him from heading Down Under.

Alongside a snap of him leaning in for a kiss with Thea, he wrote on Instagram: "These last few days with my mum have been the greatest days in many many years. I can’t begin to express how I feel to be with her. I’m happy now."

The 49-year-old singer also shared a picture of his son Junior, 16, with his grandma.

Peter - who also has Princess, 14, with former glamour model Katie Price, and Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five, with wife Emily MacDonagh - recently revealed he was planning a trip to Oz to see his parents.

He wrote in his new! magazine column: "I was so happy to hear that Australia is opening its borders to double vaccinated travellers from 21 February.

"When I heard the news I couldn’t believe it and I kept rechecking all the articles, as it didn’t seem real. It’s the greatest news I could have had this year.

"I can’t wait to finally see my sister and parents. I’m planning to visit as soon as possible and some of the kids will hopefully come with me."

Peter had previously said he planned to spend more time in his native country as his mum had been unwell.

He said: “It feels like the right time because my mum [Thea] and dad [Savvas] are in their late eighties and every year is crucial now, especially with my mum not being very well.

“I hope I’ll be able to get over there soon, but I know there are millions of people in the same situation and many in worse.”

Peter was inspired to start considering the issue after receiving a home video clip from his sister.

He explained: “My sister Debbie sent me a video of my parents watching me and Emily being interviewed on Australian TV.

“It absolutely melted my heart and made me really emotional because it’s such a bittersweet situation not being able to see them in person. But to see they were able to watch their son and it make them proud makes me so happy.

“It also made me think about doing more work in Australia.”